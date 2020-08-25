A man was placed under arrest in connection to a stabbing reported in Tamuning over the weekend.

Michael Robert, 31, was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony.

The incident took place just before 9 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in Tamuning.

According to court documents, the victim told police he was drinking with Robert, who is his neighbor, when Robert punched him for unknown reasons.

After the victim punched him back, Robert stabbed the victim in the leg with an unknown object, documents state.

The victim was treated for his injury at Guam Memorial Hospital.