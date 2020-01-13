A 26-year-old man faces second-degree felony charges of burglary to a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, and theft of property, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

On Jan. 5, a woman told police her van parked at Toves Store in Talofofo had been stolen. She said she’d stopped at the store to buy coffee and cigarettes, and had left her silver Sienna unlocked with the key in the ignition. When she returned, her van, her purse and her cellphone were gone.

According to the complaint, surveillance video showed a man, believed to be Lance Michael Santiago Quitugua, taking the van. Witnesses said they saw it being driven recklessly through Talofofo the same day. It was recovered in the village, damaged and abandoned.

Quitugua was picked up later, looking freshly showered and wearing clothes similar to the ones worn by the man in the surveillance video, police said. Clothing matching that of the surveillance video suspect was confiscated at the home.

Quitugua was then interviewed and, according to court documents, said that he saw the van parked in front of the store and that, “The voices in my head told me there's an opportunity there, so I took it." He also said that he and a friend went through the belongings in the vehicle and that they left them in the van when they abandoned it, the complaint stated.