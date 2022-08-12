Normandy Ilagan Penaflorida wants the high court to toss out his criminal conviction after he was found guilty of inappropriately touching a teenage girl.

Parties presented their arguments Thursday before the justices in the Supreme Court of Guam during Penaflorida’s hearing on his appeal.

“There was testimony that there was a hug and that is not being disputed. It wasn’t something overly aggressive or overly done. There is no force or coercion in this case,” said defense attorney Brian Kegerreis. “She met him through a locked screen door. She opened the door, went outside the house, and that is where the hug occurred. All it was was a resting of the hand on the upper butt or lower back of the victim. There was no squeezing or grabbing. It was a hug. It was the typical force used in a hug.”

“There was evidence of surprise. There was evidence of actual force,” said Assistant Attorney General Woodrow Pengelly. "Her testimony is that ‘he put his hands on my buttocks for 20 to 30 seconds.’ Our position is the reaction of the victim is worth considering in the totality of the evidence. Resistance is not required under our (criminal sexual conduct) statute. There is ample testimony from the victim that she was shocked and scared and did not know what to do.”

The justices took the matter under advisement and will issue their decision at a later time.

Penaflorida, 38, was sentenced to 60 days in Department of Corrections custody after being convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

The court allowed him to serve his prison time over the weekends.

As of Thursday, prison records state that he had not served any of his sentence.

According to Post files, the Level 1 sex offender apologized for his crime after his sentencing hearing held earlier this year.

2018 incident

In December 2018, a 14-year-old girl accused Penaflorida of touching her inappropriately and telling her not to tell anyone.

During the trial, the victim testified that Penaflorida touched her buttocks, kissed her on the lips and told her she looked “so sexy.”

Penaflorida admitted to police when they initially interviewed him that he told the victim not to tell her father because he “knew what he did was wrong,” court documents state.

A jury acquitted him of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

He was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victim.