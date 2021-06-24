Man sentenced to 3 years for armed robbery at Maite store

A man who was accused in an armed robbery at a store in Maite two years ago was sentenced to three years in prison after he admitted to the allegations filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Nevermind Urumeyang, 22, appeared before Judge Arthur Barcinas on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to third-degree robbery as a third-degree felony. It's a lesser-included offense to the charge of second-degree robbery that was handed down by a grand jury in his indictment.

With credit for time served, Urumeyang is expected to be released around June 26, 2023.

After his release from prison he will be placed on three years of parole and must pay restitution to the victims.

Caught on camera

Urumeyang was charged separately from co-defendant Heric Suda Andrew in connection with an armed robbery at the San Jose Supermarket on June 23, 2019.

The pair were caught on the store's video surveillance system robbing employees at gunpoint. Urumeyang was holding a machete during the incident, Post files state.

Police later tracked down the duo and found a gun also believed to have been used in the robbery. Authorities were not able to locate the machete, court documents state.