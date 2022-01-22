Judge Vernon P. Perez on Friday sentenced Anthony Mark Gumataotao Jr. to 3-1/2 years in prison for driving a stolen car, and not returning a relative’s Jeep.

In October 2021, Gumataotao, 28, pleaded guilty to theft by receiving a motor vehicle as a third-degree felony and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle as a misdemeanor.

“The court’s sentence is fair and takes into account the seriousness of property crimes. We hope the victims welcome the closure brought by today’s sentence, and the defendant finds the help he needs,” said prosecuting attorney Sean Brown.

Court documents state the defendant is also known as Anthony Tedtaotao.