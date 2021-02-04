Raxon Antipas will spend five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct in the Superior Court Wednesday.

Antipas, 24, was accused of sexually assaulting a girl, who was 15, in her own home.

The defendant was looking at up to eight years in prison.

Judge Maria T. Cenzon accepted the prosecution's request for a five-year prison term. Antipas must register as a Level One sex offender and comply with sex offender registry requirements.

The defendant was arrested in 2019.

He will be on parole for three years after he serves the remainder of his prison term.

“Sexual assault on Guam will not be tolerated. This young survivor had the courage to speak out and get assistance, and the people commend her for her bravery,” prosecuting attorney Christine Tenorio stated.

Antipas was also one of four young men and teens who were arrested in 2017 in the alleged theft of a company tour van. GPS tracking led police to the missing van.