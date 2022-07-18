A man convicted of sexually molesting a 4-year-old girl will spend nine years in the Department of Corrections prison for his crime.

Derek Joseph Zamora, 38, was sentenced Friday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez.

According to court documents, the child told her mother that Zamora sexually assaulted her in August 2021. He allegedly forced the child to touch him before he molested her.

Zamora initially denied the allegations, documents state.

He has since pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as first-degree felonies.

Chief Prosecutor Basil O’Mallan had argued to have Zamora sentenced to 12 years, citing the lifelong trauma the child will have to endure as a result of Zamora’s actions.

Zamora will have to register as a Level 1 sex offender and will serve three years of parole after he is released.