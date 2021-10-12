Medics transported a man to Guam Memorial Hospital Monday morning after his car crashed into a concrete utility pole on Route 4 in Talo'fo'fo'.

The Guam Fire Department responded to a 911 call of the car crashing into a pole by Jeff's Pirate's Cove in Ipan, Talo'fo'fo' at 7:28 a.m.

Units arrived at the site at 7:36 a.m., according to Cherika Lou Chargualaf, GFD spokesperson.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, had serious injuries, she said.

An update on the driver's condition at GMH is unknown.