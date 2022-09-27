Man seriously injured in Mangilao house fire

Just before sundown Monday, a man was injured in a house fire in Mangilao, according to the Guam Fire Department, and he was one of two occupants at the time of the fire.

Pictures of the blaze show a wood-and-tin residence with smoke rising from a window as firefighters doused the flames with water.

Moments before responders arrived, a man and woman escaped the home, which was already engulfed by flames.

"Upon arrival, units found the structure fully engulfed,” the department stated. "Occupants were outside the home prior to GFD arrival.”

The ages of the two occupants were not known as of press time, however, the male was transported to Guam Regional Medical City.

"There were two occupants at the time of the fire. One occupant, a male individual, sustained significant injuries,” stated a release from GFD.

Firefighters got the blaze under control at 5:01 p.m., less than 30 minutes after their arrival.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.