Man seriously injured when hit by pursuing police car

The Guam Police Department confirmed on Friday that one of its patrol cars struck a man Thursday evening while in pursuit of a vehicle on Route 16 near the Route 10A overpass.

The man, in his 30s, was transported to Guam Regional Medical City with serious injuries, according to the Guam Fire Department.

The incident was reported around 10:31 p.m. Thursday.

GFD received a call to assist the Guam Police Department with a possible auto accident on Route 16 toward the top of the overpass in Barrigada. Units arrived on the scene at 10:38 p.m., said Cherika Lou Chargualaf, GFD spokeswoman.

Officers assigned to the Tumon-Tamuning Precinct Command were attempting to stop a black Scion which tried to elude police while on Route 16, GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said Friday in a statement.

As the black Scion was traveling south on Route 16 toward the underpass, it collided with another vehicle that was also traveling on the middle southbound lane, Tapao said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Scion drove up the ramp toward Route 10A, as police officers continued with the pursuit, he stated.

"As the Scion was motoring on the on-ramp, the male operator exited the car from the front passenger door, in which subsequently the pursuing patrol car collided with the male operator," Tapao stated.

The man was transported immediately to Guam Regional Medical City for treatment, Tapao said.

GPD didn't note the man's medical condition.

Police did not mention whether the police officer driving the patrol car is under investigation or was placed on leave.