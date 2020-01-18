One of the men convicted in the 2017 murder of Gilbert Alvarez Jr. wants to appeal his case with the Supreme Court of Guam.

A-Last Amanto Simiron, who is serving life in prison, appeared before Judge Maria Cenzon on Friday, so that the court could clarify and correct the charges that a jury found him guilty of in November 2018.

Defense attorney Ana Maria Gayle told the court that Simiron wants to appeal the conviction, but that he will be seeking alternate legal representation. Gayle said she will assist Simiron in preparing for the appeal.

In 2018, a jury found Simiron guilty of murder as a first-degree felony, manslaughter as a first-degree felony, aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, and assault as a misdemeanor.

During a previous hearing, Cenzon noted that the judgement in the sentencing handed down in June 2019 didn’t include the aggravated assault and assault convictions.

After the judgement was corrected, Simiron was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years. The sentences for the other charges were merged and will run concurrently with the murder charge, exceptt for the theft of a motor vehicle conviction which will include an additional five years in prison.

That means he won't be eligible for parole until he serves 20 years of his sentence.

He will then serve three years' parole.

Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown said the government will wait for the appeal before restitution is discussed.

Simiron apologized to the victim's family during his sentencing hearing last June.

In February 2017, Gilbert Alvarez was found unconscious and lying face-down on the ground on President's Lane near the University of Guam in Mangilao. Simiron and his co-defendant, Mallo Mangof Sally, had asked Alvarez for a ride and while in the pickup plotted to beat him up and steal his truck.

Sally pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison for his part in the killing.