A former Port Authority of Guam safety inspector who was set to plead guilty to kidnapping a woman known to him allegedly made contact with the woman, despite being ordered not to.

Rodney Francis Akima, who was charged with kidnapping, terrorizing, family violence and unlawful restraint, appeared Thursday morning in the Superior Court of Guam to enter a plea of guilty to the charges.

Judge Maria Cenzon, however, revealed she did not have the plea agreement, but attempted to determine if the victim in the case was notified Akima would be pleading guilty.

Assistant Attorney General Minji Kim responded that the victim was aware, but added the victim reported Akima was making physical contact with her. Kim said Akima was ordered, as part of his conditions of his release, to contact the victim by phone only.

Cenzon, after hearing the prosecutor's comments, rescheduled the hearing so she could review the plea agreement. The judge said there has been no violation report in relation to Akima's alleged physical contact.

Allegations

According to charging documents, the accuser in the case told Guam Police Department officers that Akima hit her repeatedly with an extension cord after he accused her of infidelity in August 2022.

The month before that, Akima allegedly woke the woman, making the same accusations. He allegedly pulled her hair and pounded her head against her bedroom door before threatening to kill her with a knife when she tried to leave.

Akima allegedly grabbed a cord and wrapped it around the woman's neck, trying to choke her, before using his hands to strangle her. He then allegedly hit her three times on the arm with a slipper and threatened to kill her if she contacted the police.

Court documents state Akima hit the woman the following day with his phone. After Akima fell asleep, the woman escaped and reported the abuse to the police.

Akima allegedly told GPD investigators that he hit and threatened the woman with a knife, but when asked, he said that he could not recall choking the woman with a cord.

He said it was the taotaomo'na – the CHamoru word denoting ancestral spirits – and not him who caused the bruises on the woman, documents state.

Akima also admitted to authorities that he had used methamphetamine for the past three months, according to court documents.

The Port Authority of Guam confirmed Akima worked for its Safety Division at the time of his arrest, but since then is no longer employed with the agency.