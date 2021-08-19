A man was shot at a home along Trankilo Street in Harmon on Wednesday morning.

The Guam Police Department is investigating the shooting incident which occurred at about 10:30 a.m., according to GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Preliminary reports suggest that a man sustained a gunshot wound and is currently being treated at a hospital, Tapao stated. He didn't say which hospital or provide the man's condition.

The Guam Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division has been activated to assume the case investigation.

Tapao noted that the case is developing.