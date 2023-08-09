A man allegedly was shot last week while he was dropping his girlfriend off at her house.

Richard Roy Sablan, 24, was charged last week with attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault after being accused of shooting a man who was dropping his girlfriend off at her house, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

Police officers responded to a reported shooting about 11:43 a.m. Aug. 2, where they met a man in Humåtak who said he had been shot earlier that morning, between midnight and 1 a.m.

According to the complaint, the victim was driving a gold Nissan Pathfinder to drop his girlfriend at her Malesso' residence. When he arrived he saw a dark-colored sedan, with two men inside, parked in front of the house.

"(The victim) observed the males exit the sedan, one of the males pointed a small handgun at him and ... he heard the sound of two loud, explosive shots," the complaint states. "After hearing the shots, (the victim) got into the Pathfinder and drove back to his residence in Humåtak."

The victim was later found to have two gunshot wounds inflicted by a .22-caliber weapon and was transported to the hospital.

Officers made a check of the Pathfinder and saw there was a hole in the windshield that appeared to have been caused by a bullet, which possibly struck the dashboard before ricocheting into the front passenger head rest, where it exited. Dried blood stains were also found on the driver's door handle, according to the complaint.

The next day officers met with Sablan, who told them he was at a Mangilao residence with a man who was the ex-boyfriend of the victim's girlfriend.

They then drove to the woman's residence in a black Mustang, which was blocked by the Pathfinder in the driveway and struck the Mustang, Sablan told officers.

The two men exited and Sablan allegedly grabbed a firearm and shot at the Pathfinder. Sablan allegedly said he shot twice, "once as a 'warning shot' and the next shot in the direction of the Pathfinder," before the vehicle drove away.

Sablan discarded the handgun in the jungle, according to the complaint, which also states Sablan admitted not having a firearms ID card.

He was charged with attempted murder as a first-degree felony and two counts of aggravated assault as second- and third-degree felonies. The three charges carried special allegations of possession or use of a deadly weapon.

Sablan also was charged with possession of a firearm without a valid firearms ID as a third-degree felony.