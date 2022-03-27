Man smashes Malojloj store's glass doors, steals cash

Police are searching for the man who bashed his way into Blueberry Mart and demanded cash from the register before making his getaway in a black four-door sedan.

Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, Hågat Precinct police officers responded to a robbery call at the Malojloj store, according to a press release from the Guam Police Department.

The person who reported the robbery described the suspect as CHamoru with black hair, standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighing about 120 to 140 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt, with a black and red shirt covering his nose and mouth.

The suspect arrived in a black four-door sedan with unreadable license plates. When the victim observed the suspect exit the vehicle with a bat, she immediately locked the front entrance door, police said. The suspect struck the glass door and broke the glass. He entered the store and demanded money from the register. The victim complied and the suspect grabbed the money. He exited the store and was seen entering the passenger side door of the vehicle, which fled the area toward Talo’fo’fo’ village.

Police are asking the community for help in tracking down the suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 671-475-8615~17.