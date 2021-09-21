A 30-year-old man, reportedly armed with a baseball bat, smashed a car window and demolished a sign at an apartment building.

Early morning Sept. 20, around 2:39 a.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance at Harmon Gardens Apartments in Upper Tumon. There, police were told by witnesses that Lamour Lansang Arurang used a baseball bat to damage a sign in the parking lot, according to a magistrate’s report filed at the Superior Court of Guam.

Video surveillance showed that Arurang slammed the bat into the front passenger window of a car in the parking lot of the apartment complex, documents show.

The apartment manager told police he tried to speak to Arurang but Arurang took a stance as though he was going to fight. When the manager walked away, Arurang allegedly followed him, carrying a bat, and said: “I’m going to bat you.”

Court documents note that police noted a strong odor of alcohol on Arurang’s person and breath.

Arurang was charged with criminal mischief, as a third-degree felony, and criminal mischief and assault as misdemeanors, documents state.