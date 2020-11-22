The Guam Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 20-year-old Jeffer Lorenzo.

Lorenzo is wanted for questioning in an ongoing complaint of criminal mischief and assault, and is believed to be in the Agat Cemetery area, according to GPD. Police cautioned he is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Lorenzo was last seen wearing khaki shorts, shirtless and barefoot.

He is believed to be avoiding authorities and will flee when spotted, according to GPD.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Lorenzo, call police dispatchers at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Information also can be submitted anonymously through the Guam Crime Stoppers at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. A cash reward of up to $1,000 may be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest and a grand jury indictment.