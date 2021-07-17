John Edward Babauta has been charged with allegations of family violence and harassment and, on Friday, he avoided sanctions from the court for his alleged behavior at a prior hearing before Judge Jonathan Quan.

“You need to understand and think about what you do before you do it. At this point, you are subject to contempt for the actions that you took and I believe it was double barrel; it was both hands,” Quan said.

Babauta immediately apologized to the court for his actions following the incident and his attorney Public Defender Earl Espiritu, reiterated the sentiments.

“Mr. Babauta apologizes the conduct that happened at his previous hearing. As the court notes, I was present for that hearing and Mr. Babauta was clearly in an emotional state that by no means an excuse for that behavior,” Espiritu said.

While Quan admonished Babauta for the behavior, he chose to show leniency.

The court decided not to impose sanctions on Babauta which could have led to additional jail time.

Quan said he believed Babauta understood his actions were improper.

Babauta pleaded not guilty to allegations stemming from two separate incidents in June.

The first charge in the case involved a phone call he allegedly made on June 11, telling the victim she was “going to die.”

The second charge stems from an incident at Babauta’s Agat residence. He is accused of throwing a plastic chair at a relative.

He was charged with family violence and harassment both as misdemeanors.

He waived his rights to a speedy trial. His next hearing will be before Judge Alberto Lamorena at a date later to be determined.