Man spared more jail time for stabbing

A man will spend no additional time for a 2016 stabbing that was one centimeter away from becoming a homicide.

Efodomwar Ezra appeared in the Superior Court of Guam on Thursday afternoon to be sentenced to more than six years in prison after he stabbed a man in the neck at Hemlani's Apartments in Harmon.

Ezra, who initially was charged with attempted murder before pleading guilty to aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, faced between zero and three years in prison.

During the hearing, Assistant Attorney General Katherine Nepton argued Ezra should get the maximum time in prison for the stabbing, which, according to the victim, was one centimeter away from killing him.

The victim in the case was pulling into the Hemlani Apartments in June 2016 when his car's brakes failed and he careened into a curb and struck a stairwell. Afterward, despite no one being hit by the car, tenants began jumping on the hood before the victim sprayed them with Mace, Post files state.

Ezra, one of the men in the incident, approached the man with a knife, but the man fell backward and then felt himself being struck by a knife in the back of his neck, which left him with a 2-inch laceration near the base of his skull.

Ezra's attorney, William Pole, argued the stabbing resulted from his client acting in self-defense and argued Ezra should receive no more jail time - citing a lack of other criminal offenses or violations while on pretrial release for the past six years.

Following the arguments, Judge Alberto E. Tolentino said, despite the serious actions taken that were "unwarranted" and considering the circumstances surrounding the stabbing, he felt Ezra would respond better to probationary treatment as opposed to being put in prison.

Tolentino then sentenced Ezra to nine months, with all but 60 days suspended, and with credit for time served. Ezra, according to Pole, spent 61 days at the Department of Corrections facility prior to his sentencing, which means Ezra will not be confined again.

Ezra will be on probation for three years, perform 150 hours of community service and may be required to attend anger management classes.