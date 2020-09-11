A man was placed under arrest accused of receiving a dirt bike that was reported stolen nearly three months ago.

According to court documents, the bike was reported stolen from a fenced-off area at the Pay-Less Supermarkets distribution warehouse back on June 20.

The bike was spotted on Wednesday, documents state.

A witness told police he recognized the dirt bike and that Jason Anthony Duenas, 42, told him the bike belonged to him.

After the witness called police, Duenas drove the bike down the road and walked back stating that he wanted nothing to do with it, documents state.

Duenas allegedly told officers that he didn't know the bike was stolen, and that he got it from a friend who was in the hospital. He refused to name his friend, documents state.

Duenas was charged with theft by receiving an automobile as a second-degree felony.