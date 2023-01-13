Man stabbed at Dededo skate park

A man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing another man with a pair of scissors at the Dededo skate park.

About 10 p.m. Tuesday, Guam Police Department officers received information of a stabbing that occurred at the Dededo skate park. Officers arrived to find a man "who appeared to have stab injuries to his left shoulder and to his right arm," a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

The victim reported he was at a pavilion by the skate park when Anter Wia appeared, looking for his girlfriend and, when he couldn't find her he became angry and stabbed the victim with a pair of scissors. Wia's charging documents state the victim had a 1-inch puncture wound and a cut that was bleeding.

As the man was speaking with officers about the stabbing, he was able to point out Wia, who was walking toward the Dededo dog park.

After Wia was arrested, he was searched and officers found a clear improvised pipe with a burnt bulbous end in his pocket along with two resealable bags containing a white crystallized substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine, the complaint stated.

Wia was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as third-degree felonies and faces a total of 10 years in prison if convicted of both charges, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

The AG's Office also stated Wia has two aggravated assault convictions from 2019 and 2013.