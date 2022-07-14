Man stable after being hit by car in Tamuning

A pedestrian who was hit by a car in Tamuning on Tuesday night is recovering from his injuries at Guam Memorial Hospital.

The unidentified man is in stable condition and is being closely monitored, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

The crash occurred at 8:33 p.m. along Marine Corps Drive near Denny’s. Units with the Guam Fire Department responded to a call of a pedestrian hit by a car and suffering serious injuries.

Medics rushed him to the hospital.

GPD Highway Patrol officers investigated at the scene.

No arrests have been made.