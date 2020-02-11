A 23-year-old man faces multiple charges after police stopped him for driving a car with a broken tail light and allegedly found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Paul Duenas was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, vehicle without identification as a misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle without a valid license as a violation.

When police stopped the red Toyota Tacoma on Feb. 8, Duenas didn’t have a driver's license, according to the magistrate’s report filed at the Superior Court of Guam. Additionally, the truck’s license plate was registered to a different vehicle.

The defendant appeared nervous and both hands were shaking, documents state. He never looked at the police officer. He kept repeating himself as he tried to explain the circumstances of having a wrong license plate on the truck.

Officers noticed a heat-sealed red straw by the gear stick. Police later confirmed it had methamphetamine residue. “Further search of the vehicle revealed more illegal drug items,” documents state.

Police drove Duenas to the Dededo precinct. When they were letting him out, the officer noticed a resealable baggie with methamphetamine on the floor board below the defendant’s seat. Duenas didn’t respond when police remarked on the discovery.

According to documents, police stated that before taking a vehicle out, they make a check for weapons, drugs, damages and cleanliness. They also check the car before putting a suspect in it.