CPR was administered to a man who was struck by a car on Route 10 near Leyang, Barrigada on Saturday evening.

The Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division were activated to investigate the incident as the pedestrian sustained life threatening injuries.

Guam Fire Department medics took the injured man, whose age is unknown, to Naval Hospital where his condition was unknown as of press time, according to Guam Fire Department spokesman Kevin Reilly.

North and southbound lanes were closed on Rt. 10 Purple Heart Memorial Highway near Leyang, Barrigada on Saturday night as investigators pieced together the incident.