The man who is believed to have been stung by a box jellyfish on Monday evening remained in stable condition, said Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf.

GFD received a report of an injured adult male involved in a possible jellyfish encounter at 1030 p.m. Monday. The incident occurred in Agat along the beach on the Old Spanish road.

Chargualaf said when medics transported the man, he was in stable condition. No change in that condition has been reported.

“The jellyfish that we have here none of them are known to be lethal,” said Brent Tibbatts, fisheries biologist at the Guam Department of Agriculture.

A severe reaction to a jellyfish sting would mean that the person may have an increased sensitivity, much like an allergic reaction to a bee sting, said Tibbatts.

Last Friday, the Guam Environmental Protection Agency cautioned that box jellyfish could be in Guam waters and wash up on the shore between April 6 and 8. Jellyfish can sting even if they wash up on the shore and are dead.

“We put the warnings out because the presence of jellyfish is pretty reliably related to the phases of the moon, and so when the phase of the moon is right, you could have a warning because they are anticipated to be out. I haven’t had any sightings reported yet at all," Tibbatts said.

The warnings typically last for three days.

“Nine days after the full moon, which I think the full moon was a week ago, Sunday or Monday. The three-period is centered around nine days after. It would have been Sunday the warning period would have been Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday,” said Tibbatts.

When a person does get stung by a box jellyfish, Tibbatts said the tentacles may still be clinging to the person's body.

“The first thing is to remove the remaining tentacles with a stick or a driver’s license, something hard to remove them. Then an application of vinegar will generally neutralize any stingers left on the body, and then heat will help alleviate the pain,” said Tibbatts.

If a person has a sensitivity to box jellyfish stings, medical treatment is necessary to address shortness of breath, extreme pain, or rash, Tibbatts said.