A man accused of robbing a jewelry store at the Agana Shopping Center last August turned himself over to police on Monday.

Thomas Eugene Toves, 23, was charged with theft as a second-degree felony, third-degree robbery as a third-degree felony, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the suspect asked an employee at the store to see a gold chain and pendant worth $10,000. He grabbed the jewelry and fled the shopping center, according to the prosecution in court documents.

Witnesses told police they saw a Gold Toyota Camry speeding out of the parking lot.

Authorities tracked down the owner of the car, which led them to the suspect, documents state.

On Monday, the suspect walked into the Guam Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division office in Tiyan and allegedly admitted that he robbed the jewelry store.

He allegedly told officers that the jewelry was lost.

During a search, authorities found a glass pipe with methamphetamine inside the suspect’s pocket, documents state.

The suspect allegedly told police he smoked meth before he surrendered.