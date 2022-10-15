A man who was charged in connection with leading police on a high-speed chase last week was arrested on suspicion of retail theft and carjacking related to an incident that occurred days before the chase.

Jonathon Paul Pangelinan, 21, was arrested after being suspected of pointing a gun at a taxi driver in Talo'fo'fo and threatening to kill the driver if he didn't give Pangelinan his money, as well as on suspicion of retail theft Oct. 1 at the Sinajana 76 gas station, according to a press release sent by Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

Pangelinan, who was charged in connection with a high-speed police chase Oct. 4, was identified by detectives after they obtained surveillance video from the gas station. Pangelinan also was identified by the victim of the robbery after being shown Pangelinan's photo, Savella added.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Pangelinan subsequently was brought to the GPD Criminal Investigation Division with the help of the Department of Corrections, where he was interviewed and admitted to being responsible for both incidents.

Pangelinan was booked and reconfined at DOC and the case was forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General.

Chase

On Oct. 4, Pangelinan reportedly took $160 from an Asan store's cash register and drove off, charging documents state.

Pangelinan's car was later seen by police, causing officers to attempt a traffic stop, but Pangelinan allegedly refused to stop and failed to stop for red lights and nearly collided with other cars and patrol vehicles, court documents state.

Throughout the chase, Pangelinan hit two patrol cars before colliding with a concrete power pole and fleeing into the jungle. Police then shocked Pangelinan with a stun gun and arrested him, documents state.

When in handcuffs, Pangelinan allegedly said, "Officers, may I ask why am I being detained? I didn't do anything."

An officer replied Pangelinan's actions could have killed someone, and Pangelinan responded by laughing, court documents allege.

Pangelinan was charged with three counts each of aggravated assault and assault against a peace officer with special allegations of deadly weapon used, three counts of criminal mischief, eluding a police officer and theft of property.