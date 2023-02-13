A man who allegedly attempted to steal money from a Dededo store without being noticed was caught on camera and later arrested after a second theft complaint.

Police responded Wednesday to Mai Market in Dededo, where they spoke with the store’s owner, who told them that someone had stolen $100 from a money pouch. Asaky Asauo Niosy was later identified as the suspect, according to court documents released Saturday.

“Officers reviewed surveillance footage which showed Niosy grab the pouch. Niosy turned away from the camera and appeared to be digging through the pouch, placed it back where he found it, and then seen with his right hand in a closed fist position perform a movement appearing to place something into his front pocket,” a magistrate complaint alleged.

Two days later, police were dispatched to a second business, the Okada Store in Dededo, for a similar complaint.

A gas tank valued at approximately $500 was missing from the store's food truck. Surveillance footage showed two male individuals unlatching the gas tank and leaving with it, the complaint said.

Through police investigation the suspects were identified as Niosy and AK Jino.

Separate drug charge

A day later, police apprehended Jino and confiscated an improvised glass pipe. The pipe tested positive for methamphetamine.

“Jino told officers that Niosy told him to carry the gas tank, but claimed to not know it was stolen,” the complaint stated.

When police arrested Niosy, they alleged he told an officer, "he was sorry and would return the gas tank.”

Jino was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and theft of property as a misdemeanor.

Niosy was charged with two counts of theft of property as a misdemeanor.