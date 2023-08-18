Man suspected of attempted murder after woman found seriously injured

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was found "unconscious and unresponsive" at a Yigo residence.

On Wednesday evening, the Guam Police Department announced in a press release that 25-year-old John Anthony Rapolla Jr. was a person of interest in an investigation into a case involving a 27-year-old woman who was found to have sustained multiple head injuries at a residence along Wendy Lane.

According to the release, police on Monday found the woman had "sustained multiple head injuries which were consistent with a sharp object," before she was immediately transported to the hospital for treatment.

The woman's vehicle was missing from the residence and police requested the community's assistance in the investigation.

On Wednesday, officers at the War in the Pacific National Historical Park Asan Beach Unit located Rapolla, a person of interest in the case.

"Officers learned that the vehicle John Anthony Rapolla Jr. was operating had fraudulent license plates and was identified to belong to the victim," police stated in the release.

Rapolla was taken to police headquarters in Tiyan, where he was questioned by detectives with GPD's Criminal Investigation Division.

He was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon in commission of felony, theft of a motor vehicle, destruction of evidence, arson, fraudulent use of a license plate and theft of property.

Rapolla was booked and confined by the Department of Corrections and the case was forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.

As of press time Thursday, Rapolla had not been charged in the Superior Court of Guam.