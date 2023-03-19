A man police pulled over for speeding in Dededo Thursday was arrested on the suspicion that he was dealing methamphetamine.

According to a magistrate's complaint filed against Romeo Santos Pineda on Saturday, Pineda was driving 50 mph when Guam Police Department officers conducted the traffic stop, which led to the discovery of methamphetamine.

“When the officer illuminated the interior of his vehicle as it was fairly dark, and apprised him of the reason for the traffic stop, Defendant acknowledged by saying, 'l'm sorry.' When the Defendant was reaching for the glove box for the requested documents to the vehicle, the officer observed a few items that the officer recognized to be commonly used by methamphetamine users … on and near the center console,” the complaint stated.

Although Pineda denied the presence of drugs in the vehicle, police observed a “small resealable baggie sticking out of the sunglass compartment,” court documents stated.

“When the officer asked Defendant what that was, Defendant seemed disappointed and said, 'It's drugs sir.' The officer asked Defendant if he could search the vehicle, and Defendant said yes,” the complaint alleged.

With Pineda still seated in the driver's seat, the officer reached for the resealable baggie, and “observed it contained a substantial amount of suspected methamphetamine,” the complaint stated.

Police reported a total of 0.93 grams of methamphetamine “within the one resealable baggie, there were four other smaller resealable baggies, which appeared to be set up for distribution rather than personal use.”

Officers also found cut straws, and multiple small, resealable bags containing methamphetamine residue, as well as a digital scale.

Police said Pineda asserted that the items and drugs found are for “personal use, however, sometimes he does sell because he needs the extra money.”

Pineda was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.