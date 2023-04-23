A man with several active criminal cases was accused of threatening to shoot a woman's “whole face off” during a kidnapping.

Jay Boi Elias, 29, was charged with kidnapping, terrorizing and aggravated assault after a woman on April 19 reported to a police officer Elias had been terrorizing her for months, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The victim alleged in February she was leaving a friend's house when Elias “grabbed her by her hair and shoved her into his vehicle” and repeatedly slapped the victim as she tried to get away.

The victim reported Elias, at one point, forced her to put a blindfold over her eyes while he drove.

“The victim added that she kept begging the defendant to let her go, but he refused, and told her to, 'Shut up and wipe your face.' The report also states that the victim told police that the defendant threatened to 'shoot her whole face off' if she did not do exactly what he told her to do,” according to the complaint.

Elias allegedly drove around with the victim before he took her to his house and kept her there for a week to allow her injuries to heal.

After being released by Elias, however, Elias followed the woman and on April 18, “he got into her car, pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her if she didn't give him her cellphone,” the complaint alleged.

The woman told police she gave her cellphone to Elias and he got out of her car.

The complaint also states Elias has several active cases including a 2022 felony case and a 2021 misdemeanor case which also involved the woman in the kidnapping case. Elias was ordered not to contact the woman, according to court documents.

The Office of the Attorney General reported Elias was convicted of assault as a felony in 2018.

In this recent case, he was charged with kidnapping, family violence, terrorizing, aggravated assault, advanced stalking and violation of a court order.

He faces a maximum of 35 years, according to the OAG.

Elias, as a result of the charges, has been committed to the Department of Corrections on $20,000 cash bail.