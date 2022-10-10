A man has been charged in connection with an alleged assault on a woman.

Guam Police Department officers responded to a disturbance Friday at a Dededo residence, a magistrate’s complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

Police met with the victim, who told an officer that Michael Shin Wilcosky, 19, had been arguing with her that morning.

Court documents state Wilcosky tried to grab the victim’s cellphone during the course of the argument, but she attempted to turn away.

Wilcosky then head-butted the victim, a magistrate complaint alleged. Officers noted that the victim had redness and swelling to her right eyebrow area.

Wilcosky allegedly admitted he hurt the victim by head-butting her because he was upset, according to court documents.

Wilcosky was charged with family violence as a misdemeanor.