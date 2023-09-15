A man charged in connection to using fraudulent license plates also was suspected of a carjacking in June.

On June 10, officers spoke with a man who explained he was driving a 2008 Honda Civic in Latte Heights when his passenger, Dawn Edchuul Remoket II, 32, allegedly threatened him.

"The Defendant stated, 'Check it out homes, I got a plan. It doesn't involve you but it involves this car. So you can get out or I will knock you out while I drive," according to a magistrate's complaint filed Thursday in the Superior Court of Guam.

The man said he knew Remoket was aggressive and was afraid he'd be beaten up, so he drove to the parking lot of Dededo Pay-Less. There Remoket allegedly struck the man's face with his elbow before the man exited.

According to the complaint, Remoket fled the scene with the vehicle, which held personal items owned by the man valued at $250.

The car was later determined not to be owned by either Remoket or the reporting person.

Later in June, officers spoke with a woman who accused Remoket of stealing items valued at $202 from her residence, the complaint stated.

Then, earlier this week, officers were dispatched for a removal request to the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa in Tumon, where they found Remoket in a 2017 Nissan Sentra with two different license plates, which were later discovered to have been on other vehicles.

Remoket was charged with carjacking as a first-degree felony, theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, two counts of fraudulent use or forgery of a license plate as a third-degree felony, assault as a misdemeanor and two counts of theft of property as misdemeanors.

After being charged, Remoket was released from prison on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond pending his trial.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, if convicted of all charges, Remoket faces a maximum of 42 years in prison.