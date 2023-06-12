A man who allegedly robbed a man of his car with a machete was apprehended after striking a police car.

On Tuesday, police officers were dispatched to Tumon for a carjacking complaint and, upon arrival, identified the suspect to be 29-year-old Joe Shawn Aguon, a magistrate's complaint stated.

Officers spoke with a man who stated Aguon confronted him outside of his vehicle and "threatened to kill" the accuser while brandishing a machete.

"The victim dropped his keys and the defendant struck him in the face with the flat part of the machete," according to the complaint. Police noted the victim appeared to have redness and swelling on his right cheek, according to the complaint.

Officers apprehended Aguon in front of a Hagåtña restaurant after he struck a police car. According to the complaint, officers stated Aguon appeared to be under the influence of a drug, possibly methamphetamine.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found a plastic baggie with a substance that yielded a presumptive positive test result for methamphetamine.

Aguon was charged with robbery and theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and aggravated assault as third-degree felonies, and resisting arrest as a misdemeanor.

Aguon was on pretrial release for a 2021 felony case, so the felony charges in the new case included a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release.

Aguon was confined at the Department of Corrections. Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Thursday set $15,000 cash bail.