An 11-year-old boy allegedly was shot with an airsoft gun by a man smoking methamphetamine.

On Monday, officers with the Guam Police Department met with a woman who reported that her 11-year-old son was shot by a man known to him, identified as Jeremiah Joseph Cruz Aflague, 28, with an airsoft gun loaded with metal bullets, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

As the officers spoke with the minor, they were able to see his right calf was swelling with a dried puncture wound and that he had a bruised left forearm. The minor alleged to police that Aflague "pointed a loaded airsoft gun" at the 11-year-old, who began to run away, the complaint stated.

The wound on the child's leg was "profusely bleeding" after being shot, according to the complaint.

In a statement, the minor wrote, "(Aflague) shot me twice. He was cussing at me. He was lighting a pipe with white things in it, telling me to move."

When Aflague was being arrested, he allegedly admitted he "accidentally shot (the boy) twice with the airsoft gun" before officers found and confiscated it.

2022 allegations

The complaint filed against Aflague also details a run-in with police he had on Jan. 27, 2022, when he was pulled over while driving in Agana Heights.

During the traffic stop, officers found a glass pipe containing suspected methamphetamine, which was tested and yielded a positive result.

Multiple other glass pipes were found that Aflague admitted to owning, the complaint stated.

"The defendant claimed ownership of the pipes and claimed that it was a bad habit of his and that he has been a frequent user of methamphetamine since he was 17," the charging documents stated.

Police also discovered that the 2022 Honda Accord Aflague was driving at the time had an expired registration tag that previously belonged to another vehicle. Aflague said the original plates on the Accord were taken because they were expired and he "intentionally took the license plate from his Jeep Grand Cherokee, which has been down due to mechanical issues, and placed them on the Accord," the complaint stated.

Aflague was charged in connection to both investigations with aggravated assault, family violence and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as third-degree felonies and vehicle without an identification as a misdemeanor.