Christopher Henry Sablan, 40, faces misdemeanor charges of family violence and child abuse and a third-degree felony charge of interfering with the reporting of the crimes to police, after authorities spoke with numerous witnesses regarding an incident that allegedly occurred last week.

A magistrate complaint filed by the Office of the Attorney General detailed information about the incident, which involved an 11-year-old child.

The complaint alleges Sablan told the child she was a “lazy B-word," then slapped her on the right side of her face and threw objects at her.

Police dispatched to the scene noted the child’s “left cheek was red.” The child allegedly told police Sablan “had yelled ’stay outside the house and call your mom to get you guys food and don’t come back in or I’ll smack you guys,’ referring to the child and her siblings,” the complaint said.

Police spoke with several witnesses who corroborated the events, according to court documents. One witness in particular allegedly told police she had attempted to call officers, but Sablan prevented her from doing so.

“The defendant grabbed her phone and threw it onto the ground, damaging it,” the complaint alleged. “Numerous witnesses were present and were interviewed. One of them told officers, ‘My grandma tried to call 911 but she got pushed by my uncle,’ referencing the defendant, when asked about what they saw.”

Police said Sablan confessed to slapping the child and taking the phone and throwing it.

Sablan was booked and confined.