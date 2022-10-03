A 33-year-old man has been accused of felony family violence after an alleged violent encounter with a woman he knows.

Guam Police Department officers responded to a disturbance complaint Sept. 27 at a Yigo residence where, according to their investigation, Jason Cruz Pangelinan, 33, strangled, hit and threatened to kill a woman, according to a magistrate complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The victim told police that after an argument that afternoon, Pangelinan placed his hand over her mouth and nose for about five to 10 seconds. While he was pushing down, the victim had trouble breathing, court documents state.

According to the magistrate’s complaint, after Pangelinan let the victim go, she was followed into another room and Pangelinan wrapped both of his hands around her neck again until the victim lost consciousness.

After waking up, the court documents allege Pangelinan punched the victim in the stomach, yelled, “I’ll f------ kill you,” and hit her shoulder with an extension cord.

After the argument, Pangelinan fell asleep and the victim called GPD.

She told police she feared for her life and safety, court documents state.

Pangelinan allegedly admitted to officers that he placed his hands over the woman's mouth and wrapped his hands around her neck.

Police noted the victim had a bruised chin, redness on the tip of her nose, and redness and scratches on her neck and left shoulder.

Court documents disclosed that Pangelinan was charged with two counts of family violence as third-degree felonies in 2019, involving different victims.

He has been charged in the most recent case with terrorizing as a third-degree felony and four counts of family violence as third-degree felonies.