Man, teen arrested after viral video shows attack on dog

A 19-year-old man was charged with animal abuse and a minor is in custody after a video shared on social media allegedly showed the man beating a dog with a blunt object.

On Wednesday, a viral video showing a "male individual striking a dog twice with a blunt object," led officers with the Guam Police Department to locate and identify a suspect, Darin James Quinata. After the attack, Quinata allegedly "turned toward the camera, flexed his arms in an apparent display of strength, and laughed," stated a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

"Not only has the video been shared amongst family and friends, it was shared through neighborhood watch chats and community group chats for assistance in finding the responsible (people)," GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella said in a press release issued Wednesday.

Patrol officers from the Southern Precinct were able to recognize the location of the video from a previous case and conducted a follow-up investigation before locating Quinata, who fit the description of the person seen on video, Savella added.

According to the complaint, the video was recorded in Sånta Rita-Sumai. Upon their arrival, officers met with Quinata, as well as a 13-year-old boy and the boy's mother.

When police told Quinata the reason for their visit, he allegedly looked at the boy and said, "I don't know why you posted that video with the dog."

Quinata allegedly also admitted to officers that he did strike the dog, but didn't know the boy was recording. When officers interviewed the 13-year-old, however, he told police "he was directed to do so by the defendant," according to the complaint.

Quinata told the officers the dog walked away after the attack and they were later unable to find it.

He was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and conspiracy, and confined by the Department of Corrections.

Quinata was charged Thursday with animal abuse as a third-degree felony. The complaint also stated Quinata has an active misdemeanor case from 2022 and a summons was issued Dec. 7, 2022, "for the defendant testing positive for methamphetamine and for failing to follow court orders."

The minor was taken into custody and confined by the Department of Youth Affairs. He was not charged as an adult by the Office of the Attorney General. However, police forwarded the case to family court for disposition.

Outrage on social media

On Wednesday afternoon, the video was circulated through various social media platforms. Many people wrote messages not only urging justice for the offenders, but also expressing outrage over the treatment of the dog.

This included Guam Animals In Need board member Gabriel Baker, who told The Guam Daily Post he was angry for a couple of reasons.

"The dog knew the guy. That was a neighbor's dog," Baker said. "Another thing, too, is that he's teaching a kid, 13-year-old kid, that this is OK."

As for the spread of the video that eventually led to the arrests, despite it being disturbing in nature, Baker felt the video needed to be shared.

"We have to post the reality and sometimes reality is not sweet. We can't sugarcoat stuff. These things happen on Guam," Baker said.

"For all the animal abusers, people are watching. There's a camera somewhere and soon enough you'd be caught, too."