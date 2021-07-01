A man who was accused of sexually molesting a teenage girl known to him is expected to admit to the allegations in the Superior Court of Guam today.

Defendant Henry Manglona Cruz Jr., 36, appeared before Judge Arthur Barcinas on Wednesday.

Cruz’s plea deal with the government would have him admit to third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and be sentenced to two years in prison and three years of parole.

That means he would not be spending any additional time locked up.

“This sentence seems awfully lenient when the range is eight (years),” said Barcinas, who noted the maximum sentence for the crime is eight years in prison and a $10,000 fine. “I’m rejecting the plea. I am willing to accept two years, but it will be a suspended sentence from four years unless the parties give me more.”

Assistant Attorney General Katherine Nepton briefly spoke to the alleged victim outside of the hearing.

Nepton told the court that the victim prefers a longer sentence for Cruz, adding that she understands the plea negotiation process and declined to give testimony before the court.

That’s when Barcinas decided to proceed with the plea deal.

However, the court ordered the parties to review the plea agreement, as the judge wants to place Cruz on probation, while he awaits parole approval.

Cruz is scheduled to appear back in court this afternoon.

In July 2019, authorities interviewed the victim, who was 15 at the time, when they learned the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted her the day prior, Post files state.