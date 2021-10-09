One of the men accused in an advance-fee scam that involved $885,200 has signed a plea agreement with the federal government.

Jide Abimbola, 37, who also goes by the names Mark Long, Grang Long, Greg Long and Luke Joshua, has signed a deal admitting to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

There is no indication of when the court will accept his guilty plea.

Abimbola, a Nigerian citizen, was indicted in the District Court of Guam last month along with Okechukwu F. Iwuji, 37.

Two men convinced two women who live on Guam to participate in the alleged fraud. Guam victims were convinced to give advance payments for processing and other fees before they would receive millions of dollars in supposed inheritance money.

The Guam women have been identified in the indictment against the two Nigerian citizens with Florida addresses.

Teresa Adamos Pereda and Sally Cruz Roberto, according to the indictment, "participated in an advance-fee inheritance scam and obtained money from Guam-based victims."

Pereda was sentenced last month to eight years in federal prison. From January 2016 to November 2019, Pereda participated in an advance-fee inheritance scheme and defrauded at least 36 victims, including family, friends, co-workers and members of St. Paul Christian Church and St. Paul Christian School alumni, according to federal authorities.

Iwuji is scheduled to go to trial Nov. 5, but the feds are requesting the trial be delayed to January 2022.