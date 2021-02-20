Vincent Ryan Johnny, 28, is scheduled to admit to the allegations filed against him that he robbed a Harmon store last year while holding what appeared to be a screwdriver-type ice pick.

He appeared before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Alberto Lamorena on Friday.

Defense attorney Annie Gayle told the court that Johnny had signed the plea agreement with the government.

Details of the plea deal have not been released.

He scheduled to plead guilty on Feb. 24.

Johnny was charged with second- and third-degree robbery, both as second-degree felonies, and theft of property as a third-degree felony. Each charge includes a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

According to court documents, police responded to a robbery at the New Home Plus Mart in Harmon in August 2020.

The victim told police that the suspect held the weapon to her stomach and took money from the cash register before he fled the scene, documents state.

He stole about $700 in cash, which included the sale amounts from that day, documents state.

Witnesses said the man went into the store twice that day prior to the alleged robbery. Officers also reviewed the store's video surveillance footage.

The suspect was seen leaving in a white Mazda sedan, which authorities later tracked to a rental car company in Harmon.

An employee at the business told officers the car was recently returned, and that the driver matched the description of the suspect wanted in connection to the robbery, documents state.

Police found Johnny, as well as a bag containing about $538 in cash, which the suspect denied that he owned, documents state.