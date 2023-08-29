A man will serve three years in prison after being found guilty of stalking.

On Thursday afternoon, Shaunn Manglona was sentenced to the charge of advanced stalking as a second-degree felony.

A jury found Manglona guilty in February after he was accused of making contact with a woman, despite an order for him to stay away from her. The order was the result of a prior case.

According to court documents, Manglona allegedly asked the woman to write a letter to the judge to drop his criminal case.

The next day, the woman was on the phone with Manglona's probation officer when she heard knocking at her front door. She found Manglona standing at the door. The woman then handed the phone to Manglona so that he could speak to his probation officer.

Later that evening, the woman was driving home when she saw Manglona sitting on her front step. She then decided to report the incident, according to the magistrate's complaint.

Manglona's probation officer was eventually contacted by police, who corroborated the woman's statements regarding her phone call.

The stay-away order was first issued in October, after Manglona allegedly broke into a business, stole checks and tried to cash them at a bank.

The woman then said that Manglona had hit her a week before and threatened to take her phone if she called the police. A month before that, the woman said, Manglona slapped her in the face and threatened to kill himself or have police shoot him if she reported him.

Manglona's attorney, Peter Santos with the Alternate Public Defender, told The Guam Daily Post his client received a five-year sentence with two years suspended, meaning he will spend three years in prison after facing up to eight years. Manglona will be on parole for three years after he's released.

According to Post files, Santos had argued the allegations against Manglona were "totally wrong" and said his client should have been charged with violating a court order rather than advanced stalking.

Santos explained to the Post after the guilty verdict that cases like Manglona's often are overturned on appeal.

Attorney General Douglas Moylan called the verdict a "decisive victory against criminals in our community and protecting this crime victim."