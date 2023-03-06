A man will spend eight years in prison for raping a then-13-year-old girl in 2018.

Jayvin Lance Benavente was sentenced Friday in the Superior Court of Guam after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as second-degree felonies.

Benavente's charges stem from a report made by the then-13-year-old girl who said she was raped on two separate occasions, Post files state.

The report was made to the Guam Police Department June 18, 2018. The minor alleged Benavente, who was 19 at the time, “came to paint at the victim's house” before fondling her and then forcing himself onto her until her younger brother entered the room, court documents state.

Benavente allegedly admitted to the crime when interviewed by police.

At the sentencing hearing, Assistant Attorney General Grant Olan asked Judge Maria Cenzon to sentence Benavente to the maximum of 12 years for the charges, stating it would be a deterrence not only for Benavente, but also for the community.

In addition, Olan read a statement written by the victim's mother, who attended the hearing via Zoom.

The mother's statement described feeling anxious about the victim harming herself and attempting suicide as a result of the trauma that came after being sexually assaulted by Benavente.

The mother then asked Benavente be sentenced to the most time in prison allowed by law.

“When we found that he could do a long jail time, my daughter's face was relieved that she (would) finally, after so long, get justice. We only hope the judge gives the maximum sentence he deserves,” Olan read from the letter.

Prior to handing down the sentence, Cenzon considered Benavente's actions may have been a result of trauma he experienced during his childhood, which may have been mitigating factors – along with having no other criminal cases and very few violations while on house arrest.

Cenzon, after explaining her thought process, sentenced Benavente to 10 years, with all but eight suspended, with credit for time served. Benavente will also be on parole for three years and have to register as a Level I sex offender upon his release from the Department of Corrections.

Since Benavente took a plea deal, he will not be able to appeal his conviction or sentencing.