A man arrested in connection with a car crash outside the Tamuning-Tumon police precinct told officers he didn't remember the collision.

A complaint filed in court against Demetrius Antonio Boyd, 26, alleges that Boyd was the driver of a black Honda Accord that ran off the road shortly after 2 a.m. Monday in Tumon.

"It appeared that the Accord had run off the roadway, onto the eastbound sidewalk, struck an advertisement sign, as well as struck and removed a fire hydrant completely," the complaint states.

Police officers at the precinct investigated the incident after hearing a loud crashing sound. They came out of the precinct and saw water from the hydrant shooting up into the air.

Officers who spoke with Boyd noted the strong odor of alcohol on Boyd's breath. He also had bloodshot eyes and heavily slurred speech, said police.

Boyd refused to take a sobriety test and continued to refuse to submit to any test after his arrest, according to the complaint.

He was charged with driving while impaired as a misdemeanor.