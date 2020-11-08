A 27-year-old is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a woman after becoming angry that his girlfriend was using the wrong frying pan and oil to fry fish.

Anthony Cruz was arrested by police after officers were called to a disturbance on Friday afternoon at a residence in Liguan Terrace.

According to court documents, Cruz was upset with his girlfriend over frying fish.

A female relative attempted to calm Cruz down and stood between the two when he allegedly shoved her and told her to mind her business, court documents state

Cruz then allegedly punched the relative twice in the chin before another individual stepped in.

He was arrested and charged with family violence as a misdemeanor.