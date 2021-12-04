A man who was a person of interest in an unrelated investigation was placed under arrest after police found drugs in his vehicle.

Jesse Fegurgur Belen, 42, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the suspect was stopped on Route 1 in Yigo early Thursday morning.

Officers learned that the man was wanted by authorities.

During a search, police found a plastic baggie with methamphetamine, documents state.

According to The Guam Daily Post files, Belen was arrested in June in a separate case for drug possession and forgery charges.

News files also state Belen was arrested in 2018 in a separate theft case.