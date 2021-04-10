Man wanted for questioning in fatal Barrigada crash

The Guam Police Department is seeking assistance from the community on the whereabouts of 27-year-old Segundo Aguero Sablan.

Traffic investigators want to question Sablan in connection with the recent fatal vehicle crash on Route 8 in Barrigada.

"Sablan is believed to be armed and considered dangerous and should not be approached," police stated.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call GPD dispatchers at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Information also can be submitted anonymously through Guam Crime Stoppers at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. Information will remain completely confidential and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest and grand jury indictment.