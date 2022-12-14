Man wanted for questioning in robberies

Eugene Jacky Sones, 30, is wanted for questioning by the Guam Police Department. GPD is investigating a string of robberies which occurred in the Anigua, Harmon and Yigo areas.

Sones, who also goes by the name “Slo,” was arrested earlier this year, according to a wanted poster issued Tuesday by police. It indicates the arrest resulted in a misdemeanor case already before the Superior Court of Guam.

Although GPD did not mention the details of that misdemeanor case, the department did note that Sones "is believed to be armed with a firearm," namely a pistol.

The wanted flyer for Sones noted that he “has threatened witnesses in recent past.”

Sones is known to frequent game rooms in the Harmon and Tamuning areas and visit associates in the Yigo area, police said. He was last seen on Goro Elena Street in Yigo.

Sones is described as being a Chuukese male with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 150 to 170 pounds.

Arrest records indicate that Sones has his last name tattooed on his inner left forearm and wrist. Other distinguishable tattoos noted on his left arm were a spider web, two sad faces and various names.

Sones’ criminal history dates back to 2012 and includes misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. His more recent arrest was related to driving while impaired and driving while impaired with a minor under 16 years old on board.

Authorities warned the community not to approach Sones if he is seen, instead call 911 or the GPD Criminal Investigation Section at 671-475-8615.