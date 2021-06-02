A man wanted in connection with a robbery and theft of a motor vehicle reported in Agat last December was arrested after police allegedly found drugs on him during a traffic stop on Memorial Day.

However, prosecutors did not include the drug possession charge in the magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam on Tuesday.

According to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao, officers stopped Curtis Victor Diaz along Route 4 in Sinajana on Monday.

Police found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during a search of the vehicle, Tapao said.

They also conducted a background check and discovered Diaz, 32, was wanted in connection with a robbery reported in December 2020 in Agat.

Diaz was charged with theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, third-degree robbery as a third-degree felony and assault as a misdemeanor.

Agat robbery

According to court documents, on Dec. 3, 2020, the owner of a Toyota 4Runner reported to police that his vehicle had been stolen.

The victim allegedly told police that Diaz had punched him in the face, and that the two fought before Diaz took off with the vehicle.

The victim at first refused to give police a written statement, telling officers "he was no snitch," documents state.

In a second interview, the victim told investigators that a witness called him to his house "to chill" when he saw Diaz and a woman at the residence.

The woman was identified in court documents as Joleen Marie Topasna. She was not charged in this incident, but was arrested by police last August in connection with an aggravated assault and family violence case, Post files state.

Topasna told the victim that he owed her $4 and that she wanted it repaid in gas, documents state.

The victim then got into the vehicle with Topasna and Diaz to get gas, but they were unable to and returned to the witness' residence, documents state.

Diaz got upset that the victim could not get gas and allegedly grabbed the keys out of the ignition before he walked around to the driver-side door and punched the victim through an open window.

The victim got out and the pair fought before he got back inside the vehicle and was punched by Topasna, documents state. The victim said he then got out of the vehicle again as he believed the suspect had a handgun.

Diaz then allegedly took off with the vehicle.

On April 6, police stopped Topasna, who allegedly denied stealing the vehicle.

"I don't know anything about the 4Runner, sir," Topasna allegedly told police after being informed that a criminal complaint had been filed against her.

Earlier arrests

According to prison records, Diaz was arrested in 2015 in two separate cases that include charges of aggravated assault and assault, as well as disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, resisting arrest and family violence.

He was also arrested in 2014 on charges of assault and family violence, and in 2007 on two counts of criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.