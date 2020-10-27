Ray Alfred Munoz, 36, self-surrendered to officers at the Southern Precinct Command on Tuesday morning, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Investigators issues a wanted flier for Munoz on Monday stating that he was wanted for questioning in an ongoing assault family violence complaint.

He was last reported to be have been spotted at the Ipan Village Mart in Talofofo before authorities began their search.

Police have yet to release information on the case or if charges have been filed yet against Munoz.

In 2012, Munoz was arrested after he allegedly threatened two people over money and assaulted a minor, Post files state.